Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.70. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $172.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

