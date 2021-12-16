Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DATI remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

