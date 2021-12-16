Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DATI remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.