Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
OTCMKTS:DTGI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 386,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
