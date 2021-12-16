Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

OTCMKTS:DTGI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 386,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

