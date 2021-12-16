DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

NYSE DKS opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

