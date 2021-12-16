DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.
NYSE DKS opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
