DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $2.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE DKS opened at $106.11 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

