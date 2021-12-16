Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 625

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.53) to GBX 625 ($8.26) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.29) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 585 ($7.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701.67 ($9.27).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 571.80 ($7.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($12.01).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

