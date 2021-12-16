Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 911.2% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $7,936,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $335.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.