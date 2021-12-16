Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $60.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

