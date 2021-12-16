Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $703.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $785.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

