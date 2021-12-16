Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $132,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $260.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.