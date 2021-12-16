Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 424 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $344.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.