Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Shares of LB opened at C$39.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$45.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.