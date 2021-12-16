DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $19,283.34 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $19,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 426 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $7,863.96.

DermTech stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $510.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DermTech by 921.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DermTech by 785.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.