Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 4,259,398 shares trading hands.

DML has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,107.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.