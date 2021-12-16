Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 83.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $229,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

