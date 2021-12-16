DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Suzano by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Suzano by 1,179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 737,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

SUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SUZ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

