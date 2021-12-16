DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

