DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,420 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 23.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $3,235,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

