DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 12,869 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

