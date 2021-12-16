DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm grew its holdings in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NICE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in NICE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NICE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $298.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.62.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

