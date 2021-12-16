DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,850 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRC opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

