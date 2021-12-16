DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,500 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.