DeGate Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.98 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeGate has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

