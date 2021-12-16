DeFine 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.09 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. DeFine has a total market cap of $98.77 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.07 or 0.08356419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00077863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.59 or 1.00003112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00052689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,182,721 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

