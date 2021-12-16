Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $349.42 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $259.64 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.