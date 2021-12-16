Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 5.6%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.86. 1,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.20 million and a PE ratio of 37.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.