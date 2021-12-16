DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.