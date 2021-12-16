Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,460 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in cbdMD by 1,303.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in cbdMD by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

