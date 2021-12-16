Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $168.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

