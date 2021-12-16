Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DDOG. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,221.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,718,673 shares of company stock worth $447,550,005 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 144,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

