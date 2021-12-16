Dash (DASH) Price Tops $132.93 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $238.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $132.93 or 0.00272581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008537 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,480,688 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.