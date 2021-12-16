Darwin Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $340.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.