Daren John Morris Acquires 5,000 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Daren John Morris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,150 ($39,844.06).

Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 584.03. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 652 ($8.62). The company has a market cap of £236.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

