Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 17374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.