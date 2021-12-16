Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $316.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.25 and its 200-day moving average is $299.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

