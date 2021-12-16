Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,527,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

About Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.