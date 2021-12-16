CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.55 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $100.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

