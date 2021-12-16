CV Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CV Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.17 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

