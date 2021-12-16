Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Purchases $41,536.12 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rohan Seth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

