Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.79

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 3537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,563 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,363. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $14,831,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

