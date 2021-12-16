Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) EVP Thomas R. Rich Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

