Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

