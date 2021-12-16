Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

