Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,880 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

