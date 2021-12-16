Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,232,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

