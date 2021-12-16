Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,118,000 after acquiring an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

