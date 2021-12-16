Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

