Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

