Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE RLI opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

