Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.